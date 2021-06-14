The Bono East Region has planted more than 300,000 trees under the government’s Green Ghana project.

Scores of residents in Techiman, the regional capital, joined Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, to undertake the tree planting exercise at the banks of the Tano River to protect the river course.

Before the planting exercise, Mr Adu-Gyan explained the Green Ghana concept, saying the project would help promote environmental sustainability.

He said the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources would supply the region with specific trees for charcoal burning to protect forest reserves in the region.

Madam Lucy Amoh Ntim, the Bono East Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, said the commission was satisfied with the level of participation in the tree planting exercise.

She commended the people for their enthusiasm towards the tree planting exercise and asked them to protect the trees by watering and nurturing them.

The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

