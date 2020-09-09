Mr. Amoako Atta, the Minister for Roads and Highways has announced the Bono East Region was benefiting from 73 road projects to open up the Region for rapid socio-economic development.

“In all about 4,550 kilometres of road network would be completed for the Region to create easy movements of goods and services in the area”, he added.

The Minister noted the road network was paramount to government as it would open up the area and promote the socio-economic development of the people, especially those in Agriculture.

Mr Amoako Atta made the announcement on Wednesday at a News conference at Techiman before the commencement of the second leg of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s two-day working visit to the Bono East Region.

He said 47 out of the roads were currently being worked on, while 26 were under-going various stages of procurement and would soon be ready for implementation.

Mr. Amoako Atta mentioned that President Akufo Addo was a visionary leader with the focus on improving the road networks in the country.

He said the effort to improve on the region’s road network was to boost the successful implementation of the government’s flagship programmes including; the Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development and One District One Factory initiatives.

Mr. Amoako Atta indicated that government was committed to providing quality livelihoods to the people and has therefore responded to their call to provide them with quality road network in the region.

He said no government since independence had accelerated infrastructural development such as roads than the Akufo-Addo-led government and assured it would continue to push forward the country’s developmental agenda.