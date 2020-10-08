The Bono East Regional House of Chiefs has elected Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V, the Paramount Chief of the Yeji Traditional area in the Pru East District as its first President at a meeting held in Techiman.

Nana Owusu Sakyi III, the Paramount Chief of the Bassa Traditional Area in the Sene East District, was also elected unopposed as the Vice President for them to steer the affairs of the House for a two-year term.

Pimampim Kagbrese V, the immediate past President of the former Brong-Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs (BARHC), garnered five votes out of seven valid votes cast, whilst his contender, Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III, the Paramount Chief of Prang Traditional Area in the Pru West District and also an ex-President of the BARHC polled two votes.

Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, the Paramount Chief of Techiman Traditional Area and Nana Kru Takyi II, the Paramount Chief of Abeaase Traditional Area in the Pru West District were also elected to represent the House at the National House of Chiefs.

Justice Gabriel Martey-Teye, a High Court Judge in Sunyani, who swore the president and his vice into office, urged them to exhibit exemplary leadership by ensuring the inclusion all members in decision-making by the House for the progress of the region.

Justice Martey-Teye suggested the need for the House to adopt the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) approach in the adjudication of disputes for expeditious settlement of the number of land and chieftaincy cases in Courts that could drawback the speedy development of the young region.

Mr Kofi Amoakohene, the Bono East Regional Minister, expressed optimism that the House would be a source of strong support for the Regional Security Council to promote peaceful co-existence in the region.

Mr Amoakohene, also the Member of Parliament for Atebubu-Amanten, appealed to them to help for effective maintenance of peace in their respective traditional areas as the basis of creating enabling environment for socio-economic activities to thrive in the region.

Pimampim Kagbrese V in appreciation to the House for his election assured members that he would be a team-player to foster unity among members to promote the socio-economic development of the region.

“The region is a young one, hence there is the need for all of us to team up and feed it with peace and unity so that it can grow to become the hub for hospitality for our socio-economic benefit,” he added.