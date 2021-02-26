The Bono East Regional Police Command has received a 33-seater bus from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boannuh to boost the operational and welfare activities of personnel in the region.

The presentation was part of the IGP’s initiatives to improve the welfare of personnel in the service through the Police’s welfare contributions to motivate the personnel to deliver their best in the maintenance of law and order.

Outdooring the Toyota Coaster 33-seater bus with registration number GB-63-20 on Friday at Techiman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr. Samuel Winful, who is the Deputy Bono East Regional Police Commander, said the vehicle had come at an appropriate period and would complement efforts by the Police Administration to solve the transportation challenges in the region.

DCOP Mr. Winful said as part of efforts to strengthen Police-civil society relationship in the region, the bus could be released for hiring to the public in the region which could generate revenue to boost the internally-generated funds of the Service to support the Command.

Reverend Paul Nasimong, head pastor of the Full Gospel Assemblies of God Church in Techiman, dedicated the vehicle to God and commended the IGP for his proactive initiatives, saying the move would enhance the welfare of the personnel.