Bono Fire Command urged to intensify public education against fire outbreaks

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has implored the Bono Fire Command to intensify public education and sensitisation on fire-fighting strategies to prevent fire outbreaks.

She said that could be done using the local dialects, especially during the dry season to reduce fire outbreaks and its associated destruction of lives and property.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene made the appeal at the regional celebration of the annual International Firefighters Day (IFFD) in Sunyani.

The celebration, on the theme “Valuing the Collective Sacrifice of Fire-fighters” and attended by security personnel and heads of public institutions in the region was to honor fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives in line of duty.

She suggested the need for fire-fighting education to be included in the schools’ curriculum for the pupils and students to acquire basic knowledge in fire prevention and fighting.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene emphasised building contractors must fix fire detection and fighting equipment in both public and private buildings for early detection of fire outbreak to suppress it before the arrival of fire service personnel.

She entreated philanthropists, corporate and charitable organisations to support the Ghana National Fire Service with some operational needs to equip them even better to work efficiently to safeguard lives and properties.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Olivia Ayem, the Regional Fire Commander said personnel should take measures to foster good relations with the indigenes within their operational areas to prevent mob attacks on the personnel because of sometimes unintentional late arrivals to scenes of fire outbreaks.

She reminded personnel of the service of GNFS’ duty to educate, save lives and protect property from ravages of fire and therefore encouraged them to work harder to realise that vision and mission.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene later presented a box of Double Street Light Bulbs to the Command to support its operations and laid a coin in honor Ex- Chief Officers of the Service who died in line of duty.