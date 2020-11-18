Mr. Anane Agyei, Executive Director of Busia Institute for Rural and Democratic Development (BIRDD) on Friday donated 250 copies of reading books to the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Region.

The total cost of the Books titled Kwesi Abrefa Busia: a symbol of democracy was GHC 50,000.

Presenting the books in Sunyani, Mr. Anane author of the books stated that the donation of the items aimed at inculcating the habit of reading and learning about the late Dr. Busia who was a native of the Wenchi town in the Bono East Region as well as knowing the history of the country.

He stated that copies of the books would be distributed to schools across the country.

Mr. Ananae promised to donate more of his book written about the general history of Regions and Ghana to the GES to ensure the people of Ghana do not forget about the country’s history.

Mrs. Ivy Asantewaa Owusu, Bono Regional Director of GES receiving the books thanked Mr. Anane for the books saying the three regions were blessed to received the first copies of the books.

She said the books were received at the right time when Ghana was championing quality education for the children to become good future leaders.

Mrs. Owusu promised that the books would be distributed to the various schools in the Regions to improve their reading lifestyle as well as informing them about the great people whose achievement contributed to the success of the nation so that they could also follow suit to help in the building of the nation.

She stated that said a quiz competition would be instituted and organized about the books with an award for winners to ensure more seriousness to the reading of the books to improve their English language as well knowing much about their country’s history.

He promised the books would be put into good use and would be taken good care of to ensure that the next generation also meets the book at the schools’ libraries to preserve the country’s history of Ghana.