Bono House of Chiefs appeals to gov’t to probe $250 million BoG project

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the President, Bono Regional House of Chiefs, has appealed to the government to probe the US$250 million being spent by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) on its new office building project.

According to him “the BoG is not an independent institution but works in the supreme interest of Ghanaians”, saying it was unjustifiable for such huge amount of money to be expended on that project in the era of the country’s economic difficulties.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II, who is the ‘Dormaahene’ (Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area) made the appeal at the 2023 first general meeting of the House, held on Thursday in Sunyani.

The ‘Dormaahene’ suggested if each region were given at least US$10 million out of that US$250 million, it would have greatly accelerated holistic development in the country.

He cited such an amount could be used in funding education, health and agriculture programmes as well as other national vital projects, saying it could result in creating jobs to help address the nation’s unemployment challenges and consequently wealth-creation to bring relief to Ghanaians.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II urged the government to summon the Board and Management of the BoG to further explain to Ghanaians the need for that project and the justification for the US$250 million for it.

This, he said, was because some Ghanaians were not satisfied with the explanation by the BoG, emphasising that “the BoG is existing and operating for national economic progress and general public interest.”

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II called for high journalistic standards by the nation’s media practitioners, stating that the country required journalists to objectively probe into and report about issues of public interest to help keep duty-bearers in check.

As part of the meeting, Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III, the Paramount Chief of Wenchi Traditional Area and Osabarima Asiedu Kotwi II, Paramount Chief of Kwatwoma Traditional Area, in the Jaman North District were admitted into the house.

Their induction brought the membership of the House to 19, comprising 17 paramount chiefs and two divisional chiefs.

They were led by Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II to swear the oath of membership while Justice Harry Acheampong-Opoku (Esq.), a High Court Judge in Sunyani also led them to swear the oaths of judicial and secrecy.

Touching on the need for traditional leaders to approach and address issues within the context of the law, Justice Acheampong-Opoku (Esq.) advised members of the House to study the Chieftaincy Act 2008, Act 759 and be abreast with its provisions.

He said that would assist them in the proper dispensation of justice regarding the adjudication of disputes, prevent the incidents contempt cases and reduce the rate of chieftaincy disputes in the region.