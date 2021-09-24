Bono Minister calls on media to help restore moral values and uprightness

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has called on the media to lead a relentless crusade to restore moral values and uprightness in the contemporary Ghanaian society.

She expressed disgust about what she described as notorious and moral decay among the youth, which required concerted approach and attention to reverse.

The Regional Minister made the call during the 2021 International Peace Day (IPD) celebration organised by the Bono Regional Peace in Sunyani.

Instituted by the United Nations (UN) in 1981, the IPD held annually in September 21, aimed at strengthening the ideals of peace through a 24 hours observance of non-violence and ceasefire.

The theme for this year’s global celebration is “recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world”.

“The Ghana I know is not the Ghana we are living in today. Moral values had gone down drastically and we need to do something urgently to reverse the trend,” Mad. Owusu-Banahene stated.

She expressed concern about the get-rich quick attitude, popularly known as ‘sakawa’ in the Ghanaian parlance, among the youth and attributed it partly to irresponsible parenting, and money consciousness.

Madam Owusu-Banahene said she was unhappy about the adulterated foreign cultures inimical to the growth and development of the younger generation and stressed the need for the media to highlight and promote Ghana’s diverse rich cultural heritage.

She said the sustenance of national peace and social cohesion required collective responsibility among all Ghanaians and advised everybody to play his or her part in that regard.

Describing peace as a priceless commodity, Alhaji Suallah Abdallah Quandah, the Bono Regional Executive Secretary of the Peace Council, called on Ghanaians to jealously uphold and defend the prevailing peace of the nation.

He said peace remained per-requisite to facilitate accelerated national growth and development, and advised the populace to guard against tendencies that could disturb the peace of the country and retard progress.