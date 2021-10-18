Bono Minister Cautions MDCEs to Protect State Properties

The Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene has advised Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCE)in her region not to meddle in chieftaincy and land disputes but work hard to protect state properties and serve the people with humility instead.

He said such disputes usually lead to the polarisation of people to the detriment of development, as well as the destruction of lives and property.

Hon. Owusu Banahene said these at the swearing in ceremony of the 12 MDCEs in the Bono Region in Sunyani.

Present at the occasion were the Bono Regional Chairman of the party Kwame Baffoe also known as Abronye DC, Vice President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs Okogyiridom Sakyi Ako II, Hon Adjei Darko former minister for Local Government and rural development and other high ranking government and party officials

Honourable Regional Minister said the constitution debars politicians from dabbling in chieftaincy affairs or attempting to coerce the chieftaincy and land institutions.

She reminded the MDCEs their people look up to them to intervene in chieftaincy disputes and cautioned that, their tenure could be short-lived, if they do, hence the trust of the government on them would be betrayed”

Honourable Owusu Banahene reiterated that the newly sworn in MDCEs are appointees responsible to the government, the Member of Parliament (MP), Presiding Members to the assemblies and the citizenry.

She advised them from attempt to be the boss who refuse to listen to good advise.

She noted that coordinating directors have a deep knowledge of the local government systems and employed the MDCEs not sideline them.

Hon. Owusu Banahene said MDCEs must ensure that government policies and programmes succeed and also provide facilities and infrastructure that would improve the living conditions of the people.

She stressed that issues that could degenerate into civil disobedience, confusion and the break down of law and order, must not be underestimated or ignored by the MDCEs.

She said they must swiftly act to stop any act that could retard the progress of the area irrespective of the persons involved”.

The 12 MDCEs included Emmanuel Akone, Banda District, Kofi Adjei, Berekum Municipal; Dominic Oppong, Berekum West; Solomon Owusu, Jaman North; Andrews Bediako, Jaman South and Lucy Acheampong, Tain.

The rest are Alexander Obour Damoah, Wenchi Municipal, Ansu Kumi, Sunyani Municipal; Evans Kusi Boadum, Sunyani West Municipal; Drissa Ouattara, Dormaa Municipal; Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman; Dormaa East and Francis Kwadwo Oppong, Dormaa West.

Hon. Owusu Banahene congratulated the MDCEs on their appointments and urged them to discharge their duties creditably in accordance with the law.

She told the new chief executives that there is no time for them to relax on the job, because people must begin to feel their presence right from the moment they step foot in their districts and municipalities.

In a brief remark after the swearing-in, a former Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Mr. Kwadwo Adjei-Darko said even though Assemblies do not own lands, they are the planning authority and so they could team up with the traditional authorities and land-owners to device effective ways of raising money out of the sale of lands for the Assembly.

The former minister also urged the MDCEs to respect the dictates of the Local Government Act, Act 936.

He was however not happy about the development pattern in our communities.

“Now instead of our towns developing into nice cities, they are rather developing into big villages. In Sunyani, for instance, we build stores right on the shoulders of gutters”, describing it as very disturbing.

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, advised the MDCEs to see to the welfare of their constituents and make time to address their concerns.

He however cautioned party functionaries not to over-burden the MDCEs with all their problems as that has the potency to affect their performance in office.

Story By: Seth Opoku Agyemang (Space FM-Sunyani)