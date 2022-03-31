Bono Minister Commends Catholic Church For Contributing To National Development

The BONO Regional Minister Madam Justine Owusu Banahene has called on the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference (GCBC) to use their TV station “LUMEN CHRISTI TV” to project the image of Christ.

She recounted that the Catholic Schools were among the discipline schools in the country unlike today.

She said prime factors for the degeneration of the youth in our society and corrupting the mind of a large number of youngsters as well as unprecedented decline in moral values and ethics in today’s youth is as results of negative influences of mass media, modernization and the so called globalization.

Minister expressed concern about the high decadence among the youth and called for the use of religion and culture to transform and improve on moral uprightness among the youth.

Madam Owusu- Banahene was speaking at the launch of “LUMEN CHRISTI CATHOLIC MEDIA LTD program for the NATIONAL CATHOLIC TV PROJECT” in Sunyani.

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene called on the church to use their TV medium to help instilling good morals into the youth

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene stated that government appreciates the contribution of the Catholic Church to the development of the country.

She said for the Bono Region in particular, most of the good schools and health facilities were established by the Catholics and therefore commended them for their contribution to the development and wellbeing of the people of the region.

She said the Church had over the years contributed immensely to the education sector through the establishment of schools most of which have produced prominent Ghanaians for national development.

The Minister said she highly regard Catholics because for what they do for Society and mankind, their contribution in the area of education, health, and human resource development are unmatched.

While commending them for what they had done so far, the Minister indicated to the Church that they still needed their support in many ways and appealed to them to continue to support government to develop the country.

The BONO Regional Minister, however, urged the Catholic Church to bring back the moral standards that they believed in, through good and educative programs on their TV and Radio stations.

In a bid to start the running of a National Catholic Television Station, Lumen Christi Catholic Media Limited under the auspices of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) have commenced the Diocesan launching of a Catholic TV project.

Lumen Christi TV is a National Catholic TV Project being spearheaded by the National Catholic Laity Council.

With the theme “Living the Authentic Christian Social Teachings through Mass Media Evangelization,”

LC TV has its head office in Accra and will have 20 bureaus in all the Dioceses and a Vicariate under their respective Diocesan Departments of Social Communications (DEPSOCOM) to reflect its national character and be managed by a team of media professionals to be recruited by the Board of Directors.

The Broadcast and Transmission of the LC TV will be done via digital terrestrial and satellite transmission. This will provide coverage into the 19 Dioceses and a Vicariate whilst satellite broadcast will give coverage all over Africa.

LC TV has the mandate to deliver fascinating television programmes and content that informs, entertains, educates and evangelises to a global audience.

The vision of the TV channel is to be accepted as a stellar, evangelistic, entertaining, and authentic TV channel with international appeal.