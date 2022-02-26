Bono Minister commends navy detachment for protecting Bui Dam  

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has tasked the military to intensify surveillance and flush out illegal miners and people engaged in illicit economic activities around the Bui Dam enclave.

She said the Bui Generating Station (BGS) in the Banda District of the region was a key national asset and asked the military to deal decisively with all illegal activities that threatened the existence of the dam.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the Dokokyina Military Camp around the dam’s enclave, Mad Owusu-Banahene commended the navy personnel for their selflessness and patriotism in protecting the Dam.

Local and foreign nationals from countries such as Cote D’Ivoire, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and China invaded the Dam’s catchment area, where they were undertaking illegal mining activities.

Subsequently the Bono Regional Security Council (REGSEC) requested and a navy detachment was stationed at Dokokyina to control unscrupulous activities, including illegal mining and logging and unsustainable fishing practices.

Mad Owusu-Banahene said though the situation had since been brought under control the navy personnel must “use all necessary force to ensure the Dam is preserved in the interest of the nation.”

The Regional Minister assured the REGSEC would continue to support the navy detachment with resources and logistics for their comfort.

Inhabitants of six villages in the area were relocated by the Bui Power Authority in 2011 to pave way for the construction of the dam, but six households at Dokokyina, failed to relocate.