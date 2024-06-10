Bono Minister Commends Retired Teacher for Environmental Conservation Efforts

In a heartfelt recognition of community dedication and environmental stewardship, the Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, celebrated the remarkable contributions of Mr Isaac Yaw Brenya, a retired teacher from Sunyani Senior High School.

Over the years, Mr Yaw Brenya has planted and nurtured over a thousand trees in the Sunyani community, significantly enhancing the region’s greenery.

Speaking at a durbar to commemorate the 2024 Green Ghana Day at the Sunyani Liberation Barracks, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene singled out Mr. Isaac Yaw Brenya for his unwavering commitment to planting and caring for trees. “Yaw Brenya has transformed the landscape of Sunyani with his tireless efforts.

The trees we see around us today stand as a testament to his dedication,” she said.

Highlighting Brenya’s meticulous care for the environment, Banahene noted that he is responsible for trimming most of the plants on Sunyani’s streets and can provide detailed records of all the trees he has planted over the years.

This level of dedication, she emphasized, is rare and deserves formal recognition.

“I appeal to the Forestry Commission, through the Forestry Service Division Bono Regional Office, to ensure that Mr. Yaw Brenya is recognized and rewarded for his ongoing efforts in greening Sunyani,” Banahene stated.

She underscored that Brenya’s actions serve as a shining example for all citizens.

Expanding on the impact of Brenya’s work, Mad. Owusu Banahene urged the community to follow his lead. “If every citizen in Sunyani were to plant and nurture just one tree, imagine the transformation we could achieve in the next five years.

The quality of life would improve significantly, thanks to the fresh air and serene environment we would create,” she explained.

She called on the residents of Sunyani to adopt Brenya’s spirit of environmental care. “Every citizen must follow the good example set by Mr. Yaw Brenya to ensure that Sunyani becomes the city we all envision.

His work is not just about planting trees; it’s about building a healthier, more sustainable future for us all.”

The event, attended by Security services, Forestry Service workers, Heads of government agencies and departments, traditional leaders, and community members, was a celebration of environmental conservation and the vital role individuals play in it.

In conclusion, Justina Owusu Banahene’s recognition of Yaw Brenya’s efforts serves as a reminder of the impact one person can have on their community.