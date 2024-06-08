Bono Minister Encourages Embracing Eco-Destiny on Green Ghana Day

The Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, has challenged the citizens of the forested region to embrace their unique role as the guardians of Ghana’s precious natural heritage.

Speaking at the Green Ghana Day celebrations held at the Sunyani Barracks, Madam Banahene urged the residents to recognize the special purpose bestowed upon them by nature itself.

“Nature has entrusted us, the people of the forest zone, with a sacred responsibility,” the Minister declared. “We are the chosen custodians of these lush, verdant lands, and we must protect and nurture them for generations to come.”

Drawing a contrast, Madam Banahene highlighted the commendable efforts of citizens in coastal and northern regions, who are actively planting trees to create new forests. “If they can do it, then we, who already live amidst the trees, have an even greater obligation to safeguard our natural heritage,” she asserted.

The Regional Minister’s words resonated deeply with the enthusiastic crowd, who cheered her on as she emphasized the interconnectedness between the people and their surrounding environment.

“Nature, in its infinite wisdom, has placed us here for a reason. We are the forest guardians, the stewards of this precious ecosystem. It is time for us to embrace this eco-destiny and lead the charge in preserving our land for the future.”

The Green Ghana Day event, marked by tree-planting exercises, educational sessions, and community engagement, served as a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility to protect the environment.

“Today, we stand united as the custodians of our forest,” Madam Banahene concluded. “Let us rise to the occasion and show the world that we are the true guardians of Ghana’s natural bounty.”