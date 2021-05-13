Roads Inspection

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister on Tuesday implored Sinohydro Corporation contractors, to speed up work on construction and rehabilitation of the Sunyani town roads to open up the capital for economic activities to flourish.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia cut the sod for works on the 29-kilometer town roads to commence in September 2020.

On completion, the road project would open up and facilitate movements and economic activities in at least 26 communities, under eight suburbs of the Municipality.

The areas include Agyei Ano (Dr. Berko area), Mayfair area roads, Baakoniaba area roads, Estate Inner roads, New Town area roads, Penkwase area roads, and Sunyani inner link roads.

Mad Owusu-Banahene made the call when she inspected the progress of work on the Sunyani-Berlin Top portion stretch of the project.

The Regional Minister said she was highly impressed about the progress of work, and advised residents and drivers to cooperate with the contractors, own and monitor the project to ensure delivery of quality work.

Mad Owusu-Banahane further appealed to the contractors to endeavour to water the road to minimize dust pollution in the area.

The Sunyani town roads project, the Regional Minister added, was very dear to the people, saying it would not only uplift the image but would greatly help control the growing vehicular and human traffic in the city.

Mad. Owusu-Banahane said the springing up of new settlements in the Berlin-Top Area and parts of the Municipality had necessitated the importance to improve the security situation, and access roads to make neighbourhoods safer for residents.

During the visit, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) sighted work on the drainage systems along both sides of the road were progressing steadily.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleEU supports LEAN Project to conserve biodiversity and improve livelihoods
Next articleCollaborate to stop traditional practices inimical to well-being of women
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here