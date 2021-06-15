The Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene has implored all stakeholders to join the “Clean Ghana” campaign to rid the country of filth initiated by the government.

She said it’s shameful and troubling to engulf the country with such filth adding that a healthy environment is a healthy nation

She, however, expressed concern about the growing incidence of indiscriminate disposal of waste without recourse to the health of the citizenry, and called on the authorities to be vigilant and enforce the law to the letter.

Speaking at short ceremony to commissioned eight waste management trucks meant for Bono, Bono east and Ahafo Regions Hon. Owusu Banahene agreed that filth had overwhelmed most of our towns and cities but called for an attitudinal change to address the menace since all forms of waste is disposed of with impunity.

The trucks were among the 101 waste management trucks and 25 disinfection trucks procured by Zoomlion Ghana Ltd recently. The trucks, according to President Akufo-Addo, will be used to cart waste from our business districts and communities to landfill sites and waste treatment facilities as well as help in the ongoing disinfection exercises rolled out since the onset of Covid-19.

The procurement of the trucks by Zoomlion, the President said, “is a clear manifestation of the commitment of progressive elements in the private sector to work with government to deliver quality infrastructure, in this case, addressing the waste management situation in the country.”

These are among five hundred of such trucks which the current government led by HE Nana Addo Dankwah, in line with his vision of making Ghana the cleanest nation in the sub Saharan African and in collaboration with Juspon Groups ( Zoomlion) ordered into the country to augment the capacity of the waste management company.

The Bono Regional Minister re-emphasized the need for all hands to be on deck to ensure a clean environment so as to avoid preventable diseases that are filth related.

Environmental cleanliness is next to Godliness and should therefore be a collective responsibility, she stressed.

The Minister advised against indiscriminate dumping of refuse by the public which causes huge chunks of solid, liquid and plastic waste daily destroying the environment.

According to her in many parts of the country it is common to see open drains that are overgrown with weeds thereby hindering the free flow of running water. The situation even gets worse because refuse that is dumped indiscriminately finds its way into open drains and get them choked.

Hon. Owusu Banahene said “If we have to see a clean country then there is the need to make personal commitment to be responsible to the environment and deliberately change our attitude not to litter the environment”.

The school pupil should be taught that the only place to drop refuse is the dustbin. The coconut seller should make it his responsibility to clear any waste he creates before he leaves for the house.

It is equally important for the butcher, the market woman, the dealer in scrap metal, and the fisherman to say no to filth to keep Ghana clean.

Present at the ceremony were the Commanding Officer of 3BN, the Chief Director of Bono Regional Coordinating Council