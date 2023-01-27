Bono Minister Inspects Social Welfare–Nana Bosoma Market Road Project

The ongoing construction of the 1 kilometre Social Welfare – Nana Bosoma Market road is being sealed.

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene visited the site to inspect the prima sealing which is the first tarring after the earth works of the project while giving assurance of her resolve to see to the completion of existing road projects while initiating new ones.

Justina Owusu Banahene, expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on the second phase of construction works under Ghana’s Secondary City Support Project in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital.

The GH¢4 million, one-km road project stretches through Social Welfare Department to the Nana Bosoma Central Market, and connects to the Sunyani main garage.

The project includes asphalting, constructing walkways, and streetlight, and is expected to be completed in April 16, 2023.

The construction firm, SAMES Company Limited has completely install all the modern streetlights at the stretch, the construction of pedestrian walkways were also completed and slabbing drains in the capital were on course.

Justina Owusu Banahene assured the people in the region of Government’s commitment to ensure that the ongoing road projects and those about to start are completed on schedule to promote commercial activities in the area.

Justina Owusu-Banahene commended the residents within the construction enclave for their support and cooperation given to the contractor for the work to be completed as scheduled.

The US$100 million World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) credit project is part of the government’s broader urban development and decentralisation projects in the country.

It aims to strengthen local systems and provide the needed support to the Municipal Assemblies for effective urban management and service delivery.

The Managing Director of SAMES Company Ltd, Mr. Samuel Kwabena Opoku assured the minister that they will complete the project ahead of time due to the nature of the contract.

According to him, the company’s certificate are honoured on time and that is the reason the project is near completion.

Mr. Opoku said the 2nd ceiling which is the last one will be done in a month’s time.