Bono Minister Praises Muslim Women’s Role in Development

The Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, has lauded the pivotal role Muslim women play in the region’s economic advancement.

Recognizing their efforts, she emphasized the transformative impact of their contributions on the community’s growth.

In a recent visit to the Zongo Community in Sunyani, Madam Owusu-Banahene urged these women to channel more resources into the education of their children, particularly Muslim girls.

She stressed that education is a cornerstone for raising responsible adults who can become significant assets to the nation, rather than liabilities.

During her interaction, the Regional Minister underscored the importance of environmental sanitation, encouraging the women to take an active role in promoting cleanliness within their communities.

“Your dedication to raising responsible children will not go unnoticed,” she remarked, emphasizing the value of their efforts in the community’s welfare.

Madam Owusu-Banahene also highlighted the importance of economic empowerment for women, advocating for them to value and expand their small businesses.

She pointed out that the financial stability of families often hinges on the economic activities of women, making their entrepreneurial endeavors vital.

Furthermore, she called on the women to adhere to Islamic principles, fostering love and care within their communities and maintaining harmonious relationships with people of diverse faiths. “Peaceful co-existence among Muslims, Christians, and individuals of other religions is essential for the comprehensive development of our region and country,” she asserted.

The Minister also reminded the women of their duty to care for the elderly, stressing that such acts of compassion are integral to earning Allah’s blessings. Her visit not only celebrated the achievements of Muslim women but also reinforced the collective responsibility towards sustained regional development and interfaith harmony.