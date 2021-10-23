Bono Minister presents 469 motorbikes to Assembly Members

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has presented 469 motorbikes for distribution to Assembly Members in the 12 Municipal and District Assemblies in the Region.

The machines, including helmets and registration documents, are to facilitate easy movements of the Assembly Members to enable them to interact regularly with their constituents, particularly those in hard-to-reach communities.

At a short ceremony in Sunyani, Madam Owusu-Banahene stressed the importance for the Assembly Members to mobilise communities, interact with them and identify their immediate needs for the Assemblies to capture them in their development plans.

She reminded the Assembly Members that they represented the interest of their constituents at the various Assemblies and not their interest and asked them to use the motorbikes for the intended purposes.

The Regional Minister also advised the beneficiaries to ensure proper maintenance and make maximum use of the machines.

Mr Joseph Baffour Awuah, the Presiding Member of the Berekum East Municipal Assembly and Dean of Presiding Members in the region, who received the machines, expressed appreciation to the government and said the motorbikes would facilitate their work.

He said the Assembly Members remained the foundation of the decentralisation concept and underlined the need for the government to enhance their welfare.

Mr Awuah said despite their contributions to the development of the communities and the deepening of the local government processes, the welfare of the Assembly Members in the country had been neglected for a long period and the government needed to motivate them enough.

He said the idea that the Assembly Members’ work was voluntary had outlived its purpose and underscored the need for the government to extend the ex-gratia packages to cover members.

This would greatly empower them to render selfless and dedicated services and facilitate the development of the local communities.

Mr Richard Apenkwa, the Distribution Officer, JSA logistics, suppliers of the motorbikes, said the machines had less fuel consumption capacity and were good for rough roads.