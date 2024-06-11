Bono Minister Seeks Burkina Ambassador’s Help with Cross-Border Issues

The Bono Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene has called on the Burkina Faso Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. David Kabre, to address the escalating issue of Burkinabe herdsmen harassing farmers and damaging crops in the Bono Region.

This appeal was made during the Ambassador’s two-day working visit aimed at familiarizing himself with the region’s potential.

During a courtesy call, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene highlighted the recurring problem caused by herdsmen who migrate with their cattle to the Bono Region during the dry season. This migration often leads to significant damage to farms, sparking conflicts between herdsmen and local farmers.

She stressed the urgency of finding a sustainable solution to this issue to prevent further agricultural losses and social unrest.

In addition to addressing the herdsmen problem, the Regional Minister appealed to Ambassador Kabre to ensure the safety of Ghanaian traders who import tomatoes and onions from Burkina Faso.

She expressed concern over reports of attacks on these traders by unidentified assailants along the Ghana-Burkina Faso road, resulting in the loss of money and goods.

The Minister emphasized the need for enhanced security measures to protect traders and facilitate smooth commercial activities between the two countries.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene also urged the Ambassador to advise the Burkinabe community in Ghana to refrain from interfering in Ghana’s electoral process during the upcoming elections.

She pointed out that despite some Burkinabes having lived in Ghana for years or being born in the country, they are not eligible to vote.

She called for their support in maintaining a peaceful election environment, allowing them to continue their lawful activities without disruption.

In response, H.E. David Kabre assured the Bono Regional Minister of his commitment to strengthening the bilateral relations between Ghana and Burkina Faso for mutual benefit.

He pledged to address the herdsmen issue seriously and work towards resolving the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers.

The Ambassador emphasized his office’s readiness to collaborate on these matters, ensuring that both countries continue to enjoy a harmonious relationship.