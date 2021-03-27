Muslims in the country have been urged to co-exist peacefully with other religious sects to sustain and deepen national peace and stability.

Madam Justina Owsusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister gave the advice when the Heads of Islamic Organisations and Sects and Regional Chiefs Imams paid a courtesy call on her in Sunyani on Friday.

They are attending the National Hilal Meeting to discuss and deliberate on the commencement of the 2021 Ramadan Fast, under the auspices of the National Chief.

The theme for the three-day programme attended by 60 delegates drawn from the various regions is “strengthening the governance structures of our mosques-a foundation for the development of Muslim Community”.

Mad Owusu-Banahene underlined the importance for Muslims to appreciate and tolerate the various cultural and religious diversities in the country to help strengthen social cohesion.

The Regional Minister regretted that though Islam was a peaceful religion, some Muslim youth allowed themselves to be lured into activities of political vigilantism and other unhealthy social practices that tend to dent the good image of Islam.

Mad Owusu-Banahene called on Muslim leadership to prioritize development of the Zongo youth in all Islamic activities and also organise periodic programmes to educate Muslim youth on the need for them to channel their exuberance into productive activities and contribute to nation building.

She also advised them to prioritize girl child education and ensure that all school going-age girls in the Zongo communities access quality education so as to grow and become useful adults in society.

Alhaji Awaisin Bio, the Executive Secretary at the Office of the National Chief Imam, led the delegation and thanked the Minister for the warm welcome.