Bono Minister urges VAG to inspire contemporary society

The Veterans Association of Ghana (VAG) has been urged to do more and highlight the stories of gallant soldiers to inspire the contemporary society.

“We must help shape society by telling our compelling stories and nationalistic traits to the younger generations,” Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister advised.

The Regional Minister gave the advice in a press statement signed by her and copied the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani.

The statement was issued in appreciation of the meritorious services of the veterans as part of the Bono Regional commemoration of this year’s ‘Remembrance Day’ which fell on November 1.

The statement stressed the possible impact of the veterans on today’s generation, saying, “your experiences in war front can easily shape the lifestyles of the younger ones.”

It said the nation would forever be grateful, appreciated and remembered all those who “sacrificed their lives and resources to help build a great nation like Ghana.

“We thank the soldiers of the past and present for taking risks and making these sacrifices”, the statement said, adding that, “a great nation like ours is built on herculean efforts of bravery and courage.”

It gave the assurance that the Regional Coordinating Council would continue to offer the necessary assistance and recognition to the VAG in its activities in the region.

November 11 is observed each year throughout the world to remember security personnel and officers who died during the First and Second World Wars.