Bono Minister’s Generous Support Ignites Bofoakwa Tano’s Victory Quest!

In a thrilling display of support, Bono Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene (Awo), ignited the ambitions of Sunyani’s Tano Bofoakwa Football Club with a whopping Ghc 5,000 donation. The electrifying gesture aims to fuel their battle for a coveted spot in the upcoming betPawa Premier League, scheduled for Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the legendary Accra Sports Stadium. With an inspiring pep talk with some Management Team Members, the Minister urged the spirited players and dedicated management team to unleash their full potential and fight as if their very lives depended on this monumental match.

This substantial contribution not only tackles the club’s financial obligations but also strengthens their resolve as they face the fierce Techiman Eleven Wonders in a championship playoff. The stakes are sky-high as both teams vie

for a spot in the highly anticipated 2023/2024 betPawa Premier League.

But the Minister’s involvement doesn’t end there! In a resounding call to action, she passionately rallied football enthusiasts from near and far to rally behind the valiant Bofoakwa Tano football club.

Every supporter with a stake in their success is implored to offer their unwavering backing, both in monetary and non-monetary forms, ensuring the team’s triumphant return to the premier league.

She emphasized the crucial role they business community play in Bofoakwa Tano’s resurgence, urging them to generously support the club’s financial journey back to the prestigious premiership. The fate of this extraordinary team lies in the hands of the resilient people of Bono and Ahafo, who hold the power to uplift their heroes.

Gratefully accepting the Minister’s generous donation, Mr. Theo Frimpong, a dedicated management member, vowed to allocate the funds wisely for the betterment of the team. With heartfelt gratitude, he extended his thanks to all those who have contributed, assuring them that Bofoakwa Tano will rise to the occasion and not disappoint

Through Minister Awo’s unwavering support, and support of others, Bofoakwa Tano’s dreams soar higher, their passion burning brighter, and victory within reach. Together, people of Bono and Ahafo will witness their sensational return to the premier league!