Bono NDC Gears Up for Competitive Saturday Polls

The Bono Region branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is prepared to hold transparent and fair presidential and parliamentary primaries this Saturday, May 13th. With two aspirants vying for the Sunyani East Constituency seat, the contest is anticipated to be highly competitive.

As political parties gear up for the 2024 general elections, the NDC’s primary elections on Saturday will be closely watched, with calls for an injunction adding to the anticipation. Across the 12 constituencies in the Bono Region, a total of 13,693 delegates are expected to cast their votes at 15 polling centers.

Twenty-three aspirants are competing for the 12 parliamentary seats, while three candidates are running unopposed in specific constituencies.

However, a court injunction has been placed on the process in the Sunyani West Constituency due to the disqualification of one of the aspirants, Evelyn Akantoa, who sought legal intervention.

In the Sunyani East Constituency, businessman Seid Mubarak, who contested in 2016, is facing off against first-time aspirant Kwabena Yeboah-Asuamah Jnr, also known as Lawyer KAY.

Both candidates expressed confidence in their chances of winning the election, with Yeboah-Asumah expressing a strong conviction of emerging victorious based on the positive signs he has observed among the delegates.

On the other hand, Mubarak appealed to the delegates to vote for him, emphasizing his commitment to bringing development to the Sunyani Municipality.

Innocent Masiku, the director of elections for the Sunyani East Constituency, assured that they are fully prepared to conduct a smooth election without any hitches.

This Saturday’s NDC primaries in the Bono Region are poised to shape the political landscape and determine the candidates who will represent the party in the upcoming general elections.