Bono NPP Chairman Applauds Ongoing Voter Registration Amidst Challenges

The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, Mr. Kwame Baffoe Abronye, has expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing limited voter registration process being conducted by the Ghana Electoral Commission (EC) in the region.

Despite facing pockets of misunderstandings and allegations of diabolic intentions from the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chairman Abronye remains optimistic about the exercise.

After an extensive tour of all 12 registration centres within the region, Chairman Abronye granted an audience to a section of the media to share his thoughts.

During his visit, he engaged with EC officials, encouraging them to give their utmost dedication to registering all eligible individuals aged 18 and above to prevent any disenfranchisement.

Chairman Abronye also used this opportunity to issue a strong advisory to his party agents, urging them to vigilantly resist any attempts by the NDC to register minors and foreigners.

Emphasizing the importance of a fair and transparent electoral process, he highlighted the need to protect the integrity of the voter registration exercise.

In addition to his interactions with registration officials and party agents, Chairman Abronye devoted a significant portion of his tour to conducting house-to-house visits. His aim was to encourage young individuals who have recently reached the registration age to register, emphasizing the significance of their participation in shaping the future with the NPP in power.

Acknowledging some challenges faced by potential registrants, particularly related to transportation to and from the registration centers, Chairman Abronye promised to address these issues to ensure a smoother registration process for all eligible voters.

In conclusion, Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye affirmed that the voter registration exercise in the Bono Region is progressing smoothly.

He expressed his hopes and prayers that the positive momentum will continue, reinforcing the democratic principles and values upheld by Ghana’s electoral process.