Bono NPP Chairman Calls for Civil Campaign Language

In a bid to foster unity and maintain a positive campaign atmosphere, Mr. Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has advised party delegates to exercise caution in their campaign strategies as the race to select the party’s flagbearer intensifies.

Speaking at the inaugural Bono Regional Organizer’s Forum held at the Center for National Culture (CNC) in Sunyani, Chairman Abronye stressed the importance of measured and respectful dialogue among party members.

Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye highlighted the significance of avoiding divisive rhetoric that could potentially undermine the party’s cohesiveness, particularly in light of the upcoming 2024 elections.

Chairman Abronye emphasized, “While our democratic principles encourage healthy competition among flagbearer hopefuls, it’s imperative that we remember the bigger picture.

Casting aspersions on fellow party members may hinder our collective efforts in the larger campaign ahead. We need to stand united against our opponents.”

Expressing concern over any internal conflicts that could weaken the party’s stance against the cunning and mischievous National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chairman Abronye outlined his commitment to ensuring a united front within the NPP.

He made it clear that his office would not tolerate any behavior that could jeopardize the party’s agenda of securing victory in the Bono Region.

During the forum, organized under the guidance of Regional Organizer Mr. Afari Gyan and facilitated by Chairman Abronye himself, attendees were equipped with tools to effectively navigate the intricacies of modern political campaigning.

The event aimed to prepare party members from the 12 constituencies – including Sunyani East, Sunyani West, Brekum East, Brekum West, Dormaa East, Dormaa West, Dormaa Central, Banda, Tain, Jaman North, Jaman South, and Wenchi – for the evolving landscape of political communication.

Chairman Abronye’s presentation highlighted key propaganda points that the party could potentially face in the media and discussed strategies to counter such narratives.

The forum brought together Municipal and District Chief Executives, who addressed attendees and provided insights into effective grassroots engagement.

The Regional Chairman’s call for restraint and unity has resonated with many party members, who see it as a crucial step toward a successful 2024 election campaign.

As the NPP gears up to face the challenges posed by the NDC, the emphasis on maintaining internal harmony could prove to be a strategic advantage in securing victory in the Bono Region and beyond.