Bono NPP Chairman Urges Youth to Register and Secure Pro-Poor Policies

The Bono Region Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwame Baffoe Abronye, is reaching out to young adults aged eighteen (18) and above, urging them to participate in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, which commenced on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at various constituency offices of Electoral Commission (EC) across the nation.

Speaking with genuine concern in Sunyani, Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye emphasized the critical importance of young adults engaging in the electoral process.

He stressed that safeguarding the pro-poor policies initiated by the NPP government hinges on preventing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, from assuming leadership. This, he asserts, can only be achieved when the very beneficiaries of these policies and programs, the youth, actively participate in the democratic process.

Chairman Abronye passionately highlighted youth-centric policies as proof of government interventions to empower Ghana’s youth. These policies include initiatives such as providing start-up capital for young entrepreneurs, a move to boost the capabilities of the nation’s youth.

He eloquently outlined an array of youth-focused policies that the Akufo-Addo government has implemented since taking office:

YEA’s Job Center Platform: This has helped thousands of young people secure sustainable jobs in the short to medium term.

Investment and Jobs under Ghana Automotive Development Policy: Major car manufacturers like Volkswagen, Toyota, Nissan, Renault, Hyundai, Sino truck, and Suzuki have begun assembling vehicles in Ghana, creating job opportunities.

Presidential Business Support Programme: This offers funding to start-ups and small businesses, facilitating job creation.

NEIP (National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan): This equips young entrepreneurs with essential skills.

Campus Business Pitch Programme: Designed to cultivate entrepreneurship culture among students.

Rural Enterprise Programme (REP): Empowers rural communities with economic opportunities.

The Green Business Initiative: Promotes environmentally conscious businesses.

Technology Transfer, Research, and Product Development Programme (TTRPDP): Encourages technological advancement and research.

Planting for Food and Jobs: A program that has benefited 1.9 million people, including Ghanaian youth.

Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD): Aims to boost the export of tree crops and benefit the country’s youth.

Aquaculture for Food and Jobs (AFJ): Trained over 321 youths in modern aquaculture production.

Jobs at Fish Landing Sites: Promotes safe fishing practices, hygiene, and job opportunities within fishing communities.

Chairman Abronye passionately affirmed that these policies are centered around the youth’s growth and prosperity. He implored young adults to register and ensure the continuity of this government, as it is poised to continue implementing pro-poor policies that aim to uplift the lives of the nation’s young generation.

With this impassioned appeal, Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye is standing by the youth of Ghana, urging them to secure the future of policies and programs that are designed to benefit them and propel the nation toward greater heights.