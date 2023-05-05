Bono NPP lauds contributions of workers in tackling national economic challenges

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, has commended formal sector employees for rallying solidly behind the government in tackling national economic challenges, including the implementation of the Domestic Debt Exchange (DDE)

Programme.

The DDE programme forms part of the requirements for the Government of Ghana to secure a U$3 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

“This year’s workers day is worth celebrating because the labour force has been instrumental in the government’s efforts to address Ghana’s economic problems,” the Party said in a statement issued and signed by Mr Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP.

A copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani said: “the labour movement in Ghana has played a significant role in the passage of a number of legislations that uphold workers’ rights and encourage ethical working conditions”.

“These laws and regulations have helped to improve the working conditions and rights of workers in the country, there is still work to be done to ensure all workers are treated fairly and with dignity,” it added.

The statement called on workers to work hard to improve productivity, as the trade unions continued to negotiate better conditions of service.

“As we celebrate the day, let us not forget the challenges facing workers and strive to work hard towards creating a more equitable and just society for all,” it concluded.