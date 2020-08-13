Bono Public Institute lauds Electoral Commission for successfully organising voter registration Policy Institute (BPPI) has commended the Electoral Commission of Ghana for successfully organizing a very fair, firm, transparent and credible voter registration exercise that will prepare electorates adequately into the December 7 general elections.

A statement signed by the Executive Director of the Institute, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah , described the decision by the EC to compile a new credible voter register based on its mandate as an independent state institution as a bold one by a strong state body.

He maintained that the decision to compile a new register makes a lot of sense since it prepares the path for a credible elections in December this year.

Figures from the Electoral Commission (EC) indicates that a total of 16,932,492 potential voters were registered at the end of day 36 of the voters registration exercise,

At the end of the Mop-up Exercise, 30,814 persons successfully registered as part of the 2020 Voters Registration Exercise.

The total number of registered voters at the end of the Exercise stands at 16 million 963 thousand 306 (16,963,306.

As explained at all our “Let the Citizen Know” encounters, these are provisional figures, she said.

“I am confident that the register that will be used for the 2020 Elections is credible “Mr Twum Barima stated. He also called on all political parties to ensure peace rains in Ghana and work to support the EC in its quest to deliver credible elections