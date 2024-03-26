Bono Region Achieves 80% Health Insurance Penetration

The Bono Region of Ghana has made significant strides in healthcare with an impressive 80% population coverage achieved under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in the year 2023.

This means that eight out of every ten individuals in the Bono Region now hold an NHIS card, ensuring access to essential health services for a large portion of the population.

This achievement in the Bono Region has not only surpassed local expectations but has also met the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) target set by the World Health Organization (WHO) at 80% population coverage in 2030.

The WHO, as part of its Sustainable Development Goal 3.8, aims to achieve UHC for all by 2030, ensuring that everyone can access the health services they need without facing financial hardship.

During the 2023 end-of-year performance review meeting in Sunyani, Mr. Joseph Mensah, the Bono Regional Director of the National Health Insurance, shared this remarkable milestone with the media.

He commended the District and Municipal Officers for their dedicated efforts in reaching and surpassing the 80% coverage target, placing the region at the forefront of the Universal Health Coverage league table.

While celebrating this achievement, Mr. Mensah also issued a stern warning to any service providers found extorting money from NHIS cardholders, emphasizing that such actions are illegal and punishable by law.

He urged all stakeholders to uphold the principles of fairness and integrity in healthcare delivery to ensure that everyone can benefit from the NHIS without any financial burden.

Furthermore, Mr. Mensah highlighted the expansion of NHIS services in the region, with the commissioning of two new offices in Jaman North and Dormaa East during the year. These developments were overseen by the outgoing CEO, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, reflecting a commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality across the Bono Region.