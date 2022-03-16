Bono Region Achieves 89 Percent Survival Rate Of Green Ghana Trees

The Bono Region has achieved about 89 per cent survival rate of tree seedlings planted in 2021 under the government’s Green Ghana project.

Mr Stephen Mwinayelle, the Deputy Bono Regional Manager of the Forestry Services Division (FSD) revealed in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, that the region exceeded its target of 250,000 by planting 604,868 species of tree seedlings.

“These young trees survived and are growing well,” Mr Mwinayelle said.

Mr Mwinayelle commended institutions, groups, individuals and religious bodies that participated in the exercise last year, and expressed the hope they would continue to nurture the trees for the benefit of the nation.

He said the region was expected to plant 1.2 million species of tree seedlings under the 2022 Green Ghana Project, which had been launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, adding that the regional office of FSD would raise 30 per cent of the seedlings to complement that of the central government.

In a breakdown, Mr Mwinayelle said the Sunyani Forest District would distribute 600,000 seedlings, Dormaa Forest District, 400,000 while the Regional Office would also distribute 200,000 seedlings.

He said two compartments of 256 hectares in the Sunyani District Forest reserves would be planted with 332,800 tree seedlings while the remaining ones would be supplied to individuals and organizations for mass plantation.

In the Dormaa District Forest area 256 hectares had been demarcated for the plantation of 332,800, Mr Mwinayelle said.