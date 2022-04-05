Bono Region Begins To Record Low Cases Of Bird Flu

The outbreak of the Avian Influenza (bird flu) has subsided in the Bono Region, Dr. Donald Joachin Darko, the Bono Regional Director of the Veterinary Services Department (VSD) has said.

That notwithstanding, he asked poultry farmers in the region to report any sign, symptom or abnormality in their farms to the VSD for immediate response.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Dr. Darko said the region had not recorded any outbreak in the past two months and praised poultry farmers in the region for cooperating and ensuring that the flu did not re-surface.

He explained that the government through the VSD had provided enough disinfectants to the poultry farmers to disinfect their farms periodically, saying since the rains set in the outbreak had been brought under control.

Dr. Darko said the outbreak of the flu caused a huge devastating impact on poultry farms in the region, saying more than 43,900 birds and thousands of crates of eggs and quantities of poultry feed had been destroyed since the outbreak hit the region on January 13, this year.

He said 12 farms in the Sunyani West Municipality were affected and advised the affected farmers to remain calm, saying the government was working to compensate them.

The Regional VSD Director said there were still restrictions on the movements of poultry products in the Sunyani West Municipality, and advised poultry farmers in the area to obey the restrictions to stem any possible outbreak.

Dr. Darko said the VSD had intensified surveillance and called on the public to remain watchful as well.