Bono Region Faces Surge in Bushfires, Launches Anti-Bushfire Campaign

The Bono Region has witnessed a troubling increase in bushfire incidents, with a total of 65 recorded from January to December 2024.

This alarming statistic was disclosed by Assistant Chief Fire Officer Grade II (ACFO II) Cecil Addo, the Bono Regional Fire Commander, during the launch of an anti-bushfire campaign in Sunyani.

The campaign, themed “Effective Bushfire Prevention: Stakeholders’ Role in a Greener Tomorrow,” aims to raise awareness about the destructive effects of bushfires and the urgent need for preventive measures. Local officials, community leaders, and environmental advocates gathered to support the initiative, which emphasizes education and community involvement.

In his address, ACFO II Addo highlighted that the region recorded 60 bushfires in 2023, and the current year’s tally has already surpassed that number. Cocoa, timber, and maize crops have been heavily impacted, underscoring the need for immediate action. With the harmattan season approaching, the risk of bushfires is expected to rise even further unless preventative measures are put in place.

“We must come together as a community to protect our forests and prevent the destruction caused by bushfires,” Addo urged. “It is up to each of us to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities that could lead to wildfires.”

The timing of the campaign is crucial, as Ghana enters its dry season, which increases the likelihood of bushfires. ACFO II Addo has called on residents to take proactive steps to safeguard their communities and reduce the risk of fire outbreaks.

Isaac Adjei Mensah, the Regional Extension Officer for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, also stressed the importance of separating anti-bushfire campaigns from the national Farmers Day celebrations. He argued that such campaigns should be conducted earlier in the season to ensure greater public engagement as the dry season approaches.

“Now more than ever, we must remain alert,” Mensah said, urging all stakeholders, including the media, to play a vital role in spreading the message. He warned against the recurrence of large-scale losses like those experienced in 1983 due to bushfires and famine.

With bushfires on the rise, the campaign is a critical step towards protecting both the environment and the livelihoods of farmers in the Bono Region.