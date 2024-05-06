Bono Region Gears Up for Green Ghana Day 2024 with Ambitious Seedling Target

As June 7th approaches, the Bono Regional Directorate of the Ghana Forestry Commission is diligently preparing for Green Ghana Day 2024. With a target of raising 750,000 seedlings, the regional office is spearheading efforts to contribute significantly to this nationwide initiative.

According to the Commission 400,000 out of the target is coming from the Sunyani District, 250,000 from the Dormaa District, and the regional office is also expected to raise 100,000 seedlings.

This commitment was reaffirmed during an inspection of the Green Ghana nursery plants by a team from the Bono Regional Coordinating Council, led by Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister.

Green Ghana Day, observed annually on June 7th, aims to combat deforestation and climate change by planting 5 million trees nationwide. The inspection focused on assessing the quality and quantity of seedlings available for distribution on the upcoming Green Ghana Day.

The Regional Coordinating Council plays a crucial role in monitoring and supporting tree planting efforts across the region.

Mr. Gyedu emphasized the importance of an inclusive strategy in achieving successful outcomes while minimizing costs. By engaging staff at all levels, the Forestry Commission aims to foster a sense of ownership and pride in contributing to the initiative’s success.

Additionally, this approach is expected to reduce expenses associated with procuring seedlings from private individuals.

Currently, the Bono Regional Office has already exceeded its target by raising 124,000 seedlings. However, efforts are ongoing to produce more seedlings to support district offices as needed.

Mr. Gyedu expressed optimism that the region will surpass its target, demonstrating its commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability.

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene commended the Forestry Commission for its dedication to Green Ghana Day.

She emphasized the importance of collaboration and participation among various stakeholders, including traditional authorities, educational institutions, security agencies, and civil society organizations, to ensure the initiative’s success. With active involvement from all sectors of society, the Bono Region aims to achieve its ambitious tree planting target and contribute to Ghana’s environmental preservation efforts.