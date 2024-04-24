Bono Region Health Advocates Warn Of Growing Non-Communicable Diseases

Source: Seth Opoku Agyemang

Health advocates in the Bono Region of Ghana are raising concerns about the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the area. Led by Mr. Raphael Godlove Ahenu, Chairman of the Bono Regional chapter of the Coalition of NGOs in Health, these advocates are sounding the alarm on the rising incidence of conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

In a recent meeting of the Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Health held at the Glomef Office in Sunyani, Mr. Ahenu highlighted the urgent need for public awareness campaigns and regular health screenings to address this growing health threat.

Mr. Raphael Ahenu pointed out that statistics indicate that Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) account for approximately 43% of all deaths in the country.

To help address this issue, the coalition plans to educate people about these diseases and provide regular health check-ups.

Mr. Ahenu also expressed concern about the increasing number of mothers dying during pregnancy or childbirth in the region. This is a big problem, especially in developing countries like Ghana.

He emphasized the need for urgent attention to reduce maternal and child mortality, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals set by the global community.

Furthermore, Mr. Ahenu highlighted the importance of mental health, stating that over three million people in Ghana are living with mental health conditions. He urged the government to focus on mental health and take action to address the causes contributing to the increase in mental health conditions.

In addition, Mr. Ahenu mentioned the coalition’s plans to tackle substance abuse among young people to prevent mental health issues in the future.

He emphasized the importance of taking proactive measures to prevent the youth from facing mental health challenges due to substance abuse.