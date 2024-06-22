Bono Region Holds Stakeholder Engagement on New Secondary Education Curriculum 

The Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, has called on regional stakeholders to actively contribute to the discussions on the new secondary and technical education curriculum.

The engagement, organized by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), was held at the Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC) on Thursday.

In her opening remarks, Madam Banahene emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in shaping the future of the country’s education system.

“We have gathered here as stakeholders in Education to bring ideas and suggestions on the new Secondary/Technical Education Curriculum that will sharpen the future of our children,” she said.

The regional minister noted that the new curriculum aims to update and make secondary education more forward-looking, taking into account the changing global landscape due to technological advancements, global connectivity, and economic shifts.

She urged the participants to be fully involved in the discussions and provide valuable inputs to ensure the curriculum is up-to-date and equips students with the necessary skills for nation-building and socio-economic development.

Madam Banahene highlighted the government’s significant investments in the education sector, including the implementation of the free SHS policy, the Ghana National Digital Literacy Project, the Model Science Technology Engineering Art and Mathematics (STEAM) school program, and the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) initiative.

She emphasized that these programs and policies will be strengthened by a robust and forward-looking curriculum.

The regional stakeholder engagement on the new secondary education curriculum is part of NaCCA’s efforts to gather feedback and insights from various stakeholders to ensure the curriculum meets the evolving needs of students and the country.

The engagement session in Sunyani is expected to contribute to the development of a curriculum that will foster creativity, employability, and sustainable development among the youth.