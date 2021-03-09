A Childs Right committee has been inaugurated in the Bono East to seek the protection and welfare of children in the area.

Inaugurating the committee in Techiman, Mr George Padmore Mensah, Chief Director of the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council, charged the committee to ensure that children in the area grow in a safe and healthy environment to become responsible adults who could contribute to the development of the nation.

He said the children Act affirmed the District Assembly’s authority to protect the welfare and promote the rights of children within its area of authority and to ensure that government agencies worked together on children issues.

Mr Mensah said the committee would serve as a child protection body in the region and oversee the coordination and implementation of children and family welfare policies to guarantee justice for children.

He urged the committee to ensure that children were protected from maltreatment, abuses, violence, neglect and exploitation, saying the committee must be up to the task to save the lives and future of children in the Region.

Mr George Yaw Ankamah, Bono Regional Director of the Department of Children, observed that preserving children’s rights would help in achieving the overall goal of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as the Free Compulsory Universal Education and the Free Senior High School programmes to enforce basic education in the country.

He urged members of the committee to ensure gender equity, health, maternal mortality, and infant morbidity eradicated to promote the welfare of children in the country.

Mr Ankamah encouraged members to defy challenges in the execution of their duties of enforcing the children and gender issues.

He said the decentralized departments and non-governmental organizations(NGOs) were ready to support the committee to achieve its goal of the development of children in the Region.