The Bono Regional delegates congress of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) to elect a flag-bearer and National Executives for Election 2020 ended peacefully in Sunyani on Saturday.

In all about 130 delegates drawn from 13 constituencies in the Bono Region were expected to participate in the voting exercise, conducted by the Electoral Commission, in an atmosphere of peace, amidst police presence.

Results

Presidential Results
Bright Oblitey Akwetey-14 votes
Divine Ayivor-30 votes
Ivor Kobina Greenstreet-58 votes

National Chairman
Ahjia Hamdatu Ibrahim Haruna= 20 votes.
Nana Bright Oduro Kwarteng- six votes
Kweku Ankrah Quansah-two votes
Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-74 votes

General Secretary
Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah-61 votes
James Kwabena Boamfeh-41 votes
National Organiser
Moses Ambing Yirimabo-70 votes
Rashid Alao- 33 votes

Vice Chairman
Onsy Kwame Nkrumah-39 votes
Emmanuel Ogbodjor-49 votes
John Benjamin Daniels- 13 votes
There were two rejected ballots

Youth Organiser
Osei Kofi Acquah-76 votes
Solomon Duncan Amponsah-27 votes
Women’s Organiser
Hajia Aisha Sulley Futa -43 votes
Rose Austin Tenadu-60 votes

Treasurer
Emmanuel Opare Addo -73 votes
Edwin Okuadjo Ayorkor-26 votes
There were four rejected ballots

