The Bono Regional delegates congress of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) to elect a flag-bearer and National Executives for Election 2020 ended peacefully in Sunyani on Saturday.

In all about 130 delegates drawn from 13 constituencies in the Bono Region were expected to participate in the voting exercise, conducted by the Electoral Commission, in an atmosphere of peace, amidst police presence.

Results

Presidential Results

Bright Oblitey Akwetey-14 votes

Divine Ayivor-30 votes

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet-58 votes

National Chairman

Ahjia Hamdatu Ibrahim Haruna= 20 votes.

Nana Bright Oduro Kwarteng- six votes

Kweku Ankrah Quansah-two votes

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-74 votes

General Secretary

Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah-61 votes

James Kwabena Boamfeh-41 votes

National Organiser

Moses Ambing Yirimabo-70 votes

Rashid Alao- 33 votes

Vice Chairman

Onsy Kwame Nkrumah-39 votes

Emmanuel Ogbodjor-49 votes

John Benjamin Daniels- 13 votes

There were two rejected ballots

Youth Organiser

Osei Kofi Acquah-76 votes

Solomon Duncan Amponsah-27 votes

Women’s Organiser

Hajia Aisha Sulley Futa -43 votes

Rose Austin Tenadu-60 votes



Treasurer

Emmanuel Opare Addo -73 votes

Edwin Okuadjo Ayorkor-26 votes

There were four rejected ballots