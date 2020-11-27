The Bono Regional office of the Electoral Commission (EC) has acknowledged receipt of all voting materials needed for the 2020 general election.

Mr Frank Ohene Okraku, the Deputy Regional EC Director, said the office was about 99.5 percent prepared to conduct the election on December 7.

He told the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani that the ballot paper were under 24 hour police guard with the seal of all the political parties fixed after inspection of the materials.

He said the materials would be distributed to the various district offices in the Region by Sunday, November 29, to begin the Monday special voting exercise.

Mr Okraku entreated all whose names were in the special voting list to endeavour to be present at their scheduled centres on December 1 to exercise their franchise.

He urged the rest of the public to go out boldly on December 7 to cast their ballots without any fear as security measures had been put in place to guarantee the safety of every individual.

Mr Okraku said EC was liaising with the police to ensure orderliness at each polling station and appealed to the public to continue to observe the Covid-19 safety protocols to control the spread of the virus.

He said the EC would erect giant sign boards to collate the regional results to ensure transparency.