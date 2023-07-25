Bono Regional Hospital to be converted a Teaching Hospital status

Cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the conversion of the Bono Regional Hospital to a teaching hospital status, Dr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Minister of Health has said.

With the approval, he said a medical school would soon be established at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), he explained when speaking at a stakeholder’s meeting on the conversion of the Hospital in Sunyani.

It was attended by Heads of Departments and Agencies in the region, academia, health officials and traditional leaders.

Dr Agyemang-Manu also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa Central Constituency said cabinet made the approval at its 45th meeting held in February this year, saying the transformation to teaching Hospital status and the establishment of a medical school held the potential to revolutionize healthcare and medical education in the region and beyond.

“It is evident that the conversion to a teaching Hospital status will strengthen the Bono Regional Hospital’s position as a Centre of Excellence and attract top-tier medical professionals to the region,” he stated.

Dr Agyemang-Manu said the influx of specialists and other health care professionals would not only benefit patients, but also contributed to the economic growth of the region as the “Bono Region becomes a powerful hub of healthcare, innovation and research.”

Additionally, the decision to establish a medical school came from a profound understanding of the importance of investing in the next generation of healthcare professionals.

“We envision a future where the region becomes a hub of medical excellence, where talented minds from all walks of life come together to learn, innovate and transform the landscape of healthcare.”

These initiatives, Dr Agyemang-Manu believed these initiatives would strongly align with the nation’s quest for the attainment of United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 3.8) which seeks to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

“To attain UHC, we need to improve our health service coverage and health outcomes. In this regard, the Government is committed to ensuring that our health workforce receives adequate professional training in varied specialties, hence, the establishment of the postgraduate college,” he stated.

Dr Agyemang-Manu urged the Ministry of Education through the UENR to push the agenda for the start of processes for the medical school and called on all relevant stakeholders to collaborate and support in pursuit of the teaching Hospital.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister said the establishment of a teaching Hospital would elevate the standard of healthcare services in the region to an unprecedented height, saying providing medical students with hands-on, real-life experiences, “we can equip them with the practical skills and knowledge needed to become exemplary healthcare professionals”.

She expressed worry that the region had been often faced the challenge of healthcare professionals seeking opportunities in other areas due to limited training facilities, indicating by offering a medical school and teaching hospital within the region, “we create an environment that fosters a sense of belonging and pride among our medical graduates”.

“As they forge strong bonds with our communities during their training, we can expect a greater likelihood of them staying and serving in our region, addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals and positively impacting healthcare accessibility for our citizens,” Madam Owusu-Banahene stated.