Bono Regional Minister Calls for Completion of Abandoned Projects for Public Benefit

Justina Owusu Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has passionately appealed to Municipal and District Chief Executives in her region to prioritize the completion of ongoing projects left behind by their predecessors.

Disturbingly, records have revealed numerous abandoned projects within the region due to political power transitions between different parties.

Justina Owusu Banahene emphasized that the origin of a project should not matter as long as it aims to benefit the people residing within the district.

Expressing deep concern over the misuse of public funds, Justina Owusu Banahene stressed that the local assembly must not allow these projects to decay, thereby compromising the well-being of the people.

Speaking at a meeting attended by departmental heads, government agencies, and MDCE’s from the Bono Region, she drew from her experience as the former MCE for Sunyani. During her tenure, she prioritized completing and commissioning existing projects before initiating new ones, regardless of the political regime responsible for their inception.

Upon assuming her role as the regional minister, Justina Owusu Banahene was disheartened to discover numerous significant projects by Kufuor’s regime left neglected by previous NDC government simply due to political affiliations.

Completion of such projects often leads to credit being attributed to the initiating party, while the efforts of subsequent administrations go unnoticed. Recognizing the urgency of the matter, she sternly warned that failing to rectify this issue promptly would result in posterity’s condemnation.

Her rallying cry for project completion has resonated deeply, highlighting the critical need for continuity and a people-centric approach in the region.

Justina Owusu Banahene lamented the detrimental impact of political obstacles on Ghana’s overall development, which has caused hardships for its citizens. However, her call for action has not gone unheeded.

Justina Owusu Banahene expressed her determination to turn difficulties and challenges into opportunities, as presented by the abandoned projects. She firmly believes that by collectively overcoming political barriers, the Bono Region can pave the way for progress that serves the best interests of the community.

Describing the region as generally peaceful and bustling with economic activities and opportunities, Mr. Bediako’s commendation further underscores the region’s dedication to growth and development.

The Bono Regional Minister’s unwavering commitment, coupled with the proactive response from the Municipal Chief Executive of Jaman South, sets a promising path toward completing abandoned projects and ensuring the well-being of the people. With a united focus on the public good, the region can transform obstacles into stepping stones, driving sustainable development and creating a brighter future for all.

Responding to her plea, Mr. Andrews Bediako, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jaman South, praised the minister’s directives and proudly announced the successful completion of numerous previously abandoned projects in his municipality. Some of these projects date back to the time of ex-President Kufuor, showcasing a steadfast commitment to ensuring the well-being of the people.

Mr. Bediako emphasized the importance of prioritizing and completing these abandoned projects to curtail the waste of public resources. He emphasized that these projects were intended for the benefit of all Ghanaians, and taxpayer funds should never be left to rot in the name of political affiliations. He stated, “The best we can do for Ghanaians, to mitigate some of these social insecurity problems, is to begin completing all abandoned projects, whether they be hospitals, schools, clinics, roads, or water systems. By doing so, we bring relief to our people.”