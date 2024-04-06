Bono Regional Minister Calls For Innovation In Cashew Fruit Utilization

The Bono regional minister, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, has issued a challenge to the stakeholders in the cashew industry, particularly the youth, to explore innovative ways to utilize the cashew fruit, which is often discarded without being put to beneficial use.

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene made this call during the opening session of a four-day training program organized for Women and Youth in Cashew Farming in the Bono Region at Fiapre, in the Sunyani West Municipality.

The training aims to tap into the potential of the cashew apple, adding value to it to improve its economic viability and transform the socio-economic livelihoods of individuals in the region.

She emphasized the significant role of cashew production in the Bono region, highlighting the underutilization of the cashew apple, which accounts for a substantial portion of the cashew fruit’s weight. Madam Justina Owusu Banahene pointed out that the lack of awareness among stakeholders has led to the neglect of the cashew apple, which is often treated as a waste product.

The Bono Regional Minister, underscored the potential for the region to make better use of its cashew resources, citing the various products that can be derived from the cashew apple, such as juice, jam, and vinegar. She noted that increased utilization of the cashew apple could significantly enhance the economic benefits of the cashew industry for smallholder farmers in the region.

The minister also highlighted the role of the cashew sector in the region’s agricultural landscape, pointing out the substantial acreage dedicated to cashew plantations and the impressive volume of cashew nuts and apples produced.

She stressed the need to explore innovative approaches for value addition and commercialization, particularly through using cashew apples.

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene emphasized the training’s potential to empower women and youth in the cashew sector, creating new economic empowerment and entrepreneurship opportunities in the communities.

She also pointed to the alignment of the training with the government’s broader objectives of sustainable agricultural development and environmental stewardship.

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene urged the participants to take the training seriously, emphasizing its potential to reduce cashew apple wastage and promote its utilization in value-added products. She commended the organizers and their partners for their efforts in organizing the training.