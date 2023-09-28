Bono Regional Minister Commissions Football Park in Wenchi

In a significant development on Wednesday, September 27, the Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene, joined forces with the Municipal Chief Executive, local leaders, and the residents of Wenchi to inaugurate a state-of-the-art football park.

This ambitious project, wholly funded by the Wenchi Municipal Assembly, encompasses a regulation football field, a VIP stand with a seating capacity of two hundred, and a well-appointed dressing room equipped with modern facilities.

After the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, the Regional Minister engaged with the media, expressing profound gratitude on behalf of the people of Wenchi and personally. She extended her appreciation to the government, the Municipal Chief Executive, and the entire Assembly for their steadfast commitment to this project.

In her remarks, Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene also acknowledged Nananom for generously providing the expansive land on which the park now stands. She elucidated the multifaceted benefits of the project, emphasizing its positive social, health, and economic impacts on the municipality and the wider region.

The Regional Minister made a humble plea to current and future users of the facility to cherish and protect the park while cultivating a culture of maintenance to ensure that this vital asset endures for generations to come, benefiting the community and beyond.

The commissioning of this football park stands as a testament to the commitment of Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene and the Wenchi Municipal Assembly to enhancing recreational opportunities and fostering community development in the Bono Region.