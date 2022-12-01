Bono Regional Minister donates cement bags to Sunyani Market

The Bono Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Owusu, Banahene has donated 100 bags of cement to the management of the Sunyani Central Market.

The leadership of the market women association made a passionate appeal to the regional minister to help them with bags of cement for their civil works at the market.

The Minister together with the Sunyani Municipal Assembly (SMA) have mobilized 100 bags of cement to honour the market women’s request. Half of the 100bags were initially presented to them and promised that the rest will be sent within the week.

Minister believes that the cement will go a long way to help reduce muds at the market whenever it rains.

During the presentation, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene reiterated her appreciation to the market women for their continuous support and dedication towards the economic transformation of the city and the region and thanked the market women for the trust they’ve reposed in the government.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Market Women, Nana Aboaa Boahemaa, the President to the Market Women Association and Dwantoahemaa of the Sunyani Traditional Area expressed her profound gratitude to the Minister and the Assembly and thank them for the kind gesture and prayed God to bless and refill every barn that contributed to this generous feat.

She said: “We are very excited about the donation of the cement to the market as it will help in shaping the market and because it has come at a time when most vendors are helpless when it rains.”