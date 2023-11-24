Bono Regional Minister Empathizes with people of Badu traditional Area

In a touching display of compassion and solidarity, the Bono Regional Minister, Honorable Justina Owusu Banahene, attended the burial and final funeral rites of four young men who tragically lost their lives during a recent rainstorm in Badu, Tain District of the Bono Region.

As the mother of the region, Honorable Banahene had intended to address the grieving community and offer her condolences personally. However, overcome with grief upon seeing the four young bodies laid in state, she found herself unable to speak. Seeking solace in her co-mourners, she entrusted one of them to deliver a heartfelt address on her behalf.

During this poignant speech, Honorable Banahene conveyed the deepest condolences from the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo, and the People of Bono Region to Nananom (traditional leaders) and the bereaved families. She urged them to find solace and strength in their faith, reminding them to remain steadfast in the Lord and trust that He knows best.

In a gesture of remembrance and honor, Honorable Banahene pledged, on behalf of the government and the Tain District Assembly, to establish a monument in Badu as a lasting tribute to the departed young men. This monument will serve as a symbol of their sacrifice and a reminder of their service to the community.

Furthermore, demonstrating her commitment to supporting the youth, the Regional Minister, along with her MDCs (Municipal and District Chief Executives), made a cash donation and presented five footballs and two sets of jerseys. These generous contributions will be used for a future commemorative football competition, providing an opportunity for the youth to come together in remembrance and unity.

Expressing deep gratitude on behalf of the entire region, Honorable Banahene extended her appreciation to Nananom, the Funeral Committee, the District Chief Executive (DCE), and the staff of the Tain District Assembly for organizing such a monumental funeral ceremony. This event served as a powerful testament to the community’s unwavering support and respect for the young souls who tragically perished while serving others.

Among those accompanying Honorable Banahene were Hon. Ansuh Kumi (MCE, SYI), Hon. Kusi Buodum (MCE, SYI WEST), along with their colleagues from Wenchi Municipal and Jaman North. Hon. Dr. Lucy Acheampong (DCE, TAIN) graciously hosted the entire team during this solemn occasion.

The Bono Regional Minister’s presence and heartfelt gestures have brought comfort and solace to the grieving community of Badu. Her commitment to honoring the fallen heroes and supporting the youth serves as a shining example of leadership and compassion in times of adversity.