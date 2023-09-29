Bono Regional Minister Inspects Vital Drainage System

Justina Owusu Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, undertook a comprehensive inspection of a critical drainage system project in Sunyani. The project is located at the Mama Lawson Valley, situated along the Nana Bosoma Market to Penkwase Traffic stretch of the Inner Ring Road of Sunyani.

Interacting with Mr. Samuel Opoku, the CEO of SAMES CONSTRUCTION LTD., and the dedicated workers at the site, the Regional Minister commended the contractor and workers for their swift response and commitment to the project’s urgency.

She praised their dedication but also emphasized the importance of completing the project promptly, highlighting the potential hazards it poses to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene emphasized that the urgency of the project should not compromise the quality of the work.

In response, Mr. Samuel Opoku, CEO of SAMES CONSTRUCTION LTD., representing his diligent team, assured the Regional Minister and Mrs. Victoria A. Darkwa, the Regional Director of Urban Roads, who was also present during the inspection, of their commitment to delivering both quality and timely completion of the project.

The backdrop to this inspection is a recent incident where torrential rains caused significant damage to the Nana Bosoma Market to Penkwase Traffic stretch of the Inner Ring Road, turning it into a perilous area for both vehicles and pedestrians.

Following the initial inspection, Mrs. Victoria Darkwa, Regional Director of Urban Roads, accompanied the Regional Minister and the Contractor to assess another area that suffered extensive damage due to the recent heavy rains. This damage occurred to the bridge connecting Penkwase and Nana Bosoma Market, passing through the Anglican Clinic by-pass.

After a thorough evaluation, the Regional Minister pledged to take immediate action by contacting the relevant government institutions and agencies to ensure that the damage receives the necessary attention it deserves.

The inspection underscores the commitment of regional authorities to addressing infrastructure challenges promptly and ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents of Sunyani.

The project not only serves as a crucial drainage solution but also highlights the collaborative efforts between the government and private sector entities in pursuing vital infrastructure projects for the region’s development.