Bono Regional Minister Inspires BECE Candidates

The Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, alongside the Regional Education Director, Mr. Gabriel Antwi, embarked on an insightful tour of various examination centres within the Sunyani West Municipality.

Their purpose was twofold: to assess the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and to uplift the spirits of the dedicated candidates.

Commencing their visit at the Nsuatre Sacred Heart Senior High School (SHS) center, the duo observed first-hand the focused atmosphere within the examination halls.

A total of 12 schools participated in the BECE within the Centre, bringing together a combined cohort of 358 candidates. Among them, 164 were boys, while 194 were girls. Notably, the exams continued in earnest even with the presence of three heavily pregnant candidates and three absentees.

The Bono Regional Minister continued her tour, visiting the Nsuatre Technical and Vocational Institute, which hosted candidates from 9 schools. Here, 270 candidates took on the BECE exams, with 126 boys and 144 girls. The spirit of perseverance remained strong, even in the presence of two absentees and one nursing mother.

At Notre Dame Senior High School, both centers (A) and (B) welcomed a total of 517 candidates from 19 schools. As the exams progressed, the dedication of the candidates was evident. Center (B) hosted 258 candidates, with 123 boys and 135 girls, while center (A) accommodated 299 candidates, consisting of 134 boys and 167 girls, with two absentees.

As the Bono Region collectively cheered for these determined young minds, the message was clear – the pathway to Free Senior High School education, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) advancement, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs stands wide open, ready to embrace and empower these budding talents.

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene expressed her contentment with the disciplined manner in which the exams were being conducted across the various centers visited. Taking a moment to address the candidates, she offered her heartfelt advice and encouragement. She urged them to put forth their utmost efforts to excel in the exams, underscoring the incredible opportunities that lie ahead.

“Free SHS, STEM, and TVET await you to enjoy,” she proclaimed and assured the candidates that the government’s commitment to providing accessible and quality education remains steadfast.

Madam Banahene reiterated that the National Patriotic Party (NPP) Government is dedicated to investing in the education of every Ghanaian child, with the only requirement being a strong performance in the BECE.