Bono Regional Minister Inspires Unity and Vision on Founders’ Day

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has urged Ghanaians to unite and reflect as the country marks Founders’ Day.

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene’s message holds a timeless wisdom, echoing the essence of being Ghanaian. She prompts citizens to revisit the sacrifices and contributions of the nation’s forefathers. These visionaries crafted the Ghana we cherish today.

Her call goes beyond words, inviting every Ghanaian to march towards a common goal- building a prosperous and harmonious nation. Her plea for unity resonates like an anthem, reminding us of the legacy these founders left.

“With unwavering resolve, let us embrace the unity and patriotism that once set ablaze the hearts of our founders,” Madam Justina Owusu Banahene passionately stated. Her words promise a brighter future, an embodiment of the dream Ghana’s architects held dear.

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene further urges Ghanaians to carry forward their forefathers’ ideals, to create a legacy future generations will celebrate. Her vision lights the path ahead, a path paved by the determination of those before us.

Founders’ Day, celebrated annually on August 4th, is more than a date. It’s a moment to pause, reflect, and acknowledge the brilliance of the nation’s founding fathers. Their vision, values, and unceasing drive for progress live on in Ghana.

In the wake of Madam Justina Owusu Banahene’s message, the nation stands at the precipice of its future. Inspired citizens are called to shape a vibrant, united tomorrow. As the sun rises on Founders’ Day, it illuminates not just a date, but a legacy and a journey toward a Ghana that embodies its aspirations.

