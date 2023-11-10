Bono Regional Minister Launches Campaign to Combat Rising Kidney Disorders

The growing prevalence of renal disorders among Ghanaians has caught the attention of the Bono Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene, prompting a proactive response to tackle this critical health issue. Recognizing the obstacles faced by patients, especially in the Bono Region, in accessing vital dialysis treatments, Mad. Justina is spearheading a comprehensive campaign to raise awareness and promote preventive measures.

Mad. Justina recently visited Rafchik Hospital in Sunyani, where she had the privilege of inspecting a state-of-the-art dialysis treatment unit. Engaging in discussions with a renal nurse, the Minister emphasized the significance of regular water intake as a preventive measure for kidney problems.

In light of these findings, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene, The Bono Regional Minister, officially launched a campaign to underscore the importance of frequent water consumption in the Bono region.

The launch event garnered notable attendees, including the MCE of Sunyani Municipal Assembly, Ansu Kumi, Sunyani West Municipal Assembly’s Kusi Boadum, the chief Director of the Bono Coordinating Council, Officials of Bono Regional Directorate of Ghana Health Services, and representatives from various departments and agencies of the RCC, along with media professionals.

As part of the ongoing campaign, Mad. Justina is collaborating with local media, particularly radio stations within the region, to amplify the reach and impact of the initiative.

Highlighting the importance of increased water intake, Mad. Justina emphasized that water is crucial for maintaining overall health and well-being, playing a vital role in various bodily functions such as digestion, circulation, temperature regulation, and waste removal. She pledged to continue promoting preventive health measures to enhance the well-being of citizens.

Acknowledging the challenges of accessing dialysis treatment within the region, Mad. Justina stressed the imperative nature of preventive measures, given the difficulties and costs associated with treating kidney disorders.

Offering practical tips, Mad. Justina suggested keeping a reusable water bottle on hand at all times, using a phone or timer to establish a routine for regular water intake, and making it a habit to drink a glass of water before each meal.

Guest speaker Mr. Edmund Yeboah Tano, a Nutritionist at Bono Regional Hospital, highlighted the crucial role of increased water consumption in waste removal and supporting kidney function. He emphasized that adequate hydration helps maintain the balance of bodily fluids, facilitating the effective filtration of waste products by the kidneys.

Mr. Edmund Tano commended Mad. Justina for her campaign initiative, expressing confidence that it would significantly contribute to reducing kidney cases in the region. He urged other regional ministers to emulate this impactful approach to public health.

In conclusion, the campaign emphasizes the importance of balanced water intake, with Mr. Edmund Tano recommending approximately 8 cups (about 6 liters) per day, though individual needs may vary based on factors such as age, sex, activity level, and overall health.