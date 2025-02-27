Bono Regional Minister Pledges to Transform Region Through Cashew Industry

The Bono Regional Minister, Mr. Joseph Adae Akwaboa, has reaffirmed his commitment to unlocking the region’s economic potential, with a strong focus on cashew production as a key driver of industrialization, job creation, and poverty reduction.

He believes that harnessing the full benefits of cashew, particularly the often-overlooked cashew apple, has the potential to transform the fortunes of the region.

Speaking to the media in Sunyani, Mr. Akwaboa underscored the vast opportunities within the cashew industry, emphasizing that beyond the nuts, the cashew apple alone presents a major economic advantage.

He explained that processing cashew apples into value-added products such as juices, alcoholic beverages, and animal feed could open new revenue streams for local farmers and entrepreneurs, boosting incomes and accelerating development.

“The cashew industry remains a goldmine for the Bono Region, yet we have not fully tapped into its potential. The cashew apple alone, if properly utilized, can change the destiny of our region, creating jobs and enhancing livelihoods,” he stated.

He further expressed his determination to attract investment into cashew processing and small-scale industries, urging stakeholders, including the media, to highlight Bono’s economic opportunities to potential investors.

According to him, maximizing the region’s natural resources would not only create employment but also position Bono as a key economic hub in Ghana.

Mr. Akwaboa also addressed the state of infrastructure in the region, assuring that road projects, particularly the Sunyani outer road from Alaska Junction to New Dormaa, would soon commence. Additionally, he pledged to engage contractors to ensure the completion of the stalled Sunyani city inner road project.

Beyond economic growth, the minister reaffirmed his commitment to environmental protection, vowing to tackle illegal chainsaw operations and the destruction of farmlands by cattle herders. He emphasized the need for responsible resource management to sustain the region’s development.

Mr. Akwaboa called on all stakeholders to collaborate in harnessing the full potential of Bono’s natural resources, to secure a prosperous future for the region.