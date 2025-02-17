Bono Regional Minister Pledges Youth Empowerment and Economic Development

Bono Regional Minister Joseph Addae Akwaboa has outlined an ambitious vision for the region, one that places youth employment and development at its core.

In a recent maiden media interaction, Akwaboa painted a picture of opportunity across agriculture, tourism, and industrial sectors. His message was clear: the region is brimming with potential, and with the right investments and policies, the youth can be at the forefront of a transformative economic journey.

While confident in the region’s vast prospects, Akwaboa did not shy away from acknowledging the hurdles that lie ahead. He raised concerns over lingering chieftaincy disputes, the destructive impacts of illegal mining and chainsaw operations, and the poor state of the region’s roads. These issues, he warned, could stymie progress if not addressed with urgency and coordinated action. His pledge to work closely with traditional leaders and security agencies underscores a commitment to creating an environment where development is not just an aspiration, but a reality.

Beyond the statistics and policy promises, Akwaboa’s remarks carry an underlying call to unity and resilience. The Minister’s balanced approach—celebrating the region’s promise while candidly confronting its challenges—resonates with those who have long yearned for decisive action. His four-year journey, as he envisions it, will test not only the policies implemented but also the community’s ability to rally around a shared vision for a brighter, more prosperous Bono Region. The road ahead is fraught with obstacles, yet the optimism in his tone and the clarity of his commitment leave many hopeful that meaningful change is on the horizon.